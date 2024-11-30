C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $3,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 541.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

