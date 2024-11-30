Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $28,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 454.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Cadre Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,907,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,127,655.48. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $37,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,392.80. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,654 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.