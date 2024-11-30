Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $226,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

