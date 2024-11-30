Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.62% of Teledyne Technologies worth $126,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $486.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

