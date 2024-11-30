Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,804 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVR were worth $149,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,400.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,631.35. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

