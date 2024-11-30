Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 183,696 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $172,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 26,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.13 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $347.51 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

