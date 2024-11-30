Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Radware by 16.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of Radware stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

