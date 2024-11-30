Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,704 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 190.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This represents a 41.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,622. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

