Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,890 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $54,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,007,000 after acquiring an additional 198,193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.