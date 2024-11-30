Captrust Financial Advisors Has $41.30 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Evergy were worth $41,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

EVRG opened at $64.63 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

