Captrust Financial Advisors Has $46.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $46,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,680,000 after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,520,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,632,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $69.14 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

