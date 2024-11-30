Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 490 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $25,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.