Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Centrica Stock Up 2.2 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

CPYYY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

