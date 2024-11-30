CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CZAVF opened at $37.15 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

