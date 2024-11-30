Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 545,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $866,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $587,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CQP traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $58.25. 167,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,435. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. Cheniere Energy Partners's revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

