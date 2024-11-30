CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.42.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$79.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$87.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

