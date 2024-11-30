CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$29.65 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.45 and a 1 year high of C$29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.90 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

