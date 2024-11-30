Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,094 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

Shares of TTD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 210.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. This represents a 91.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

