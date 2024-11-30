Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $886.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $773.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $379.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $908.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

