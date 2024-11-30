CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 564,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CLGN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $51.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.44. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

