Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

