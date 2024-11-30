Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Comerica stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,326.79. This trade represents a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Comerica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Comerica by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

