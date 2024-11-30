Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$5.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cormark lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$655.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -7.50%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

