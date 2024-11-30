Cool Company Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Cool has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cool to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Cool Stock Performance
CLCO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Cool has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Cool
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
