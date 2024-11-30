CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $686.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $732.20 and a 200 day moving average of $865.74.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.