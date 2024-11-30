CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $916,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Target by 163.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

