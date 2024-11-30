CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $958,000 Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JEMA stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

