CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 327,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

CALF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

