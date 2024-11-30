CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

BAH stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

