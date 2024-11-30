CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

