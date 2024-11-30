CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,721,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% during the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $184.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

