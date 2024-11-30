Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Cut by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $106.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

