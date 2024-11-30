CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

CSLM remained flat at $11.35 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. CSLM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.