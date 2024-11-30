CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTP Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF opened at C$14.99 on Friday. CTP has a fifty-two week low of C$14.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.99.
About CTP
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTP
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.