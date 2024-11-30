CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF opened at C$14.99 on Friday. CTP has a fifty-two week low of C$14.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.99.

About CTP

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

