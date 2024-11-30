Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
