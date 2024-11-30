Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $364.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $373.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $211.41 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $41,383,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $47,220,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.