Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,406 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

