D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $116.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.