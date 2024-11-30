D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.03 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

