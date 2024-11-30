D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,141 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,693,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 69,091 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $155.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.