D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $43.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

