D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 65,343 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 2.09% of Anixa Biosciences worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.30 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

