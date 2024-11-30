Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 3.6 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,862. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

