Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.