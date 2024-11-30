Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

DE opened at $466.21 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

