Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DESP. TD Cowen cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE:DESP opened at $17.89 on Friday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 107.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

