Deswell Industries, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DSWL opened at $2.72 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

