Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $412,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

