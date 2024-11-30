DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in November

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $107.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $107.88 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

