Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,862,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the October 31st total of 1,575,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.4 days.
Dollarama Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $104.17. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $109.74.
Dollarama Company Profile
