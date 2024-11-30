Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,862,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the October 31st total of 1,575,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.4 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $104.17. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

